The unexpected payoff to this hamster video might make it the funniest 14 seconds you spend today (wait for it)
If you only watch one hamster video – let’s face it, you’re probably not inundated with hamster videos – then make it this one.
The unexpected payoff might make it the funniest 14 seconds you’ll spend today (strap yourself in for the ride).
“GARY WHAT FUCK ARE YOU DOING THIS IS MADNESS” pic.twitter.com/mVIbgCS0Fe
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 8, 2023
Always wear a seatbelt.
Unable to withstand the torrent of one request any longer, here’s the ending in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/4KH8INq8Ce
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 8, 2023
Re the allegations of cruelty and animal abuse below, this is just two hamsters running on a freely available hamster toy.
Also, I don’t consider the amount of cocaine I gave them first, excessive.
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 9, 2023
“We’re gonna die, we’re gonna die, I’m gonna throw up, and then we’re gonna die”
— Jane Wilks 🌻 (@jane_106) February 8, 2023
Source Twitter @SlenderSherbet