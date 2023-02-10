People loved this actress’s takedown of a model who said she was the wrong body shape

Celebrity

You don’t have to be watching post apocalyptic TV drama The Last of Us to appreciate this.

It’s actress Melanie Lynskey who took to Twitter to respond to criticism by model Adrianne Curry who suggested she was the wrong body shape to play her character, ruthless revolutionary leader Kathleen, in the acclaimed HBO drama.

Here’s what Curry had to say in the (since deleted) tweet.

And Lynskey’s response was 10/10.

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

And she wasn’t leaving it there, in a series of tweets which had everyone applauding.

1.

Other than getting to work with creative geniuses who I respect and admire (Neil & Craig) the thing that excited me most about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

2.

Not the coolest or the toughest person. The organiser. The person who knows where everything is. The person who is doing the planning. The person who can multitask. The one who’s decisive — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

3.

Women, and especially women in leadership positions, are scrutinized incessantly. Her voice is too shrill. Her voice is too quiet. She pays too much attention to how she looks. She doesn’t pay enough attention to how she looks. She’s too angry. She’s not angry enough — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

4.

I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got shit done — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

5.

I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are “weak”. Because honestly, fuck that. — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

6.

I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

7.

I’m so grateful to Craig and Neil for creating a truly new character. Someone I have never seen before. And for trusting me with her. And for letting me be on THE MOST AMAZING SHOW — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

9.

And I’m also grateful because the love and support I receive from you all is so overwhelming and powerful- I feel like we are a community and I feel very seen and loved. Ok rant over and thank you all so very much 💗 — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her.

Certified. Grade A. Legend. 🫅

You fuckin tell ‘em. https://t.co/ikXrMdbv4N — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) February 9, 2023

She handles it with such grace but it makes me so fucking furious every time Melanie Lynskey has to defend her body. She's helping chart a future where this kind of shit doesn't happen, but I'm livid at what she endures in the process. https://t.co/xGToiiprQ6 — kateyrich (@kateyrich) February 9, 2023

Having to defend your body as a woman in a patriarchal society + as an actress occupying a role, is bloody exhausting and demeaning.

++ I can’t tell you how much harder it is to have to defend it to another woman. Ladies, please check your internalized misogyny.

-It’s a thing. https://t.co/znzgOoyxBL — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 9, 2023

Nobody who insists on being weird like this has ever objected to women in a post-apocalyptic show having, say, shaven legs https://t.co/P2IwrbRMBH — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 8, 2023

Melanie Lynskey is a queen. Also, I don't know if the original poster has met many really clever women, but they tend not to look like Thor. A lot of them wear leggings and eat crisps. https://t.co/XdhSkauIvR — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 9, 2023

