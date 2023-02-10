Celebrity

People loved this actress’s takedown of a model who said she was the wrong body shape

John Plunkett. Updated February 10th, 2023

You don’t have to be watching post apocalyptic TV drama The Last of Us to appreciate this.

It’s actress Melanie Lynskey who took to Twitter to respond to criticism by model Adrianne Curry who suggested she was the wrong body shape to play her character, ruthless revolutionary leader Kathleen, in the acclaimed HBO drama.

Here’s what Curry had to say in the (since deleted) tweet.

And Lynskey’s response was 10/10.

And she wasn’t leaving it there, in a series of tweets which had everyone applauding.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

9.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her.

Source Twitter @melanielynskey