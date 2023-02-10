Animals

Today’s lesson in persistence comes from some delightfully excitable Jack Russells

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2023

We all know the message about never giving up – and we don’t mean Rick Rolling – but it seldom comes packaged in such an enjoyable form as it does today.

This will give your day a lift.

They’re definitely living their best life. These people were inspired.

Despite this, we like to think they just played with it together afterwards.

If you don’t have Jack Russell energy, don’t worry …

Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab