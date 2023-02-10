Today’s lesson in persistence comes from some delightfully excitable Jack Russells
We all know the message about never giving up – and we don’t mean Rick Rolling – but it seldom comes packaged in such an enjoyable form as it does today.
This will give your day a lift.
Never give up.. pic.twitter.com/2BTiFlWch0
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 6, 2023
They’re definitely living their best life. These people were inspired.
What? He got it! https://t.co/kZvENCF6GX
— Margaret Orr (@MargaretOrr) February 7, 2023
A lesson for us all. https://t.co/Ul1IS4sVK7
— The Secret Sun Speaks (@SecretSunBlog) February 6, 2023
Awww. So close so often… https://t.co/WzLqypXrPW
— Sue Just Trying To Matter in Makeup/Faded Blujeans (@MakeupFaded) February 7, 2023
😂🤣😂Awesome!!
— Tommy (@mrtom101) February 7, 2023
Despite this, we like to think they just played with it together afterwards.
BREAKING – Scientists prove equity and equality of outcome are terrible concepts after exceptional doggo is stripped of his hard earned trophy by last place finisher.pic.twitter.com/XaWUMxrQbd
— DissocialSpace (@DissocialSpace) February 7, 2023
If you don’t have Jack Russell energy, don’t worry …
… we are not going to give up! 🍊🍋🍊🍋🍊🍋💪 pic.twitter.com/5IXo3jnoaO
— Sylwia M. (@SMmaja47) February 7, 2023
The video of these two dogs playing hide and seek is today’s loveliest thing
Source @buitengebieden Image Screengrab