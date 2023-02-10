25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

It’s that time of the week again. The time when you need to grab your beverage of choice, put your feet up and forget the world while you read our round-up of Twitter’s funniest posts.

1.

What idiot called it a vasectomy and not a Pa-snip. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 8, 2023

2.

Much like Jesus I too have been known to unexpectedly ride in on a donkey — Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) February 4, 2023

3.

At what point were people buying hotcakes so fast it set the bar? — Boog (@bewgtweets) February 8, 2023

4.

Me: Do you ever get the feeling that people are laughing at you behind your back? My husband: Not really Me: You're not very perceptive — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) February 6, 2023

5.

Someone asked me if I had any hobbies and I panicked and said "lasagna" — inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) February 8, 2023

6.

Weekends in your 20’s: Making rash decisions Weekends in your 40’s: Googling rashes — OyVeyLady (@OyVeyLady) February 7, 2023

7.

If I had an hour to live I’d spend it on a treadmill because every minute feels like an eternity and at the end I’d be happy to die — Andrew Schiavone (@aschiavone) February 4, 2023

8.

“Give me back my clothes and I’ll give you back your pizza” pic.twitter.com/38EOccS9VP — Flups (@TheRealFlups) February 7, 2023

9.

my gf left me cuz I’m insecure nvm she's back she went pee — alien skier (@clichedout) February 9, 2023

10.

11.

12.