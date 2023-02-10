Round Ups

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2023

It’s that time of the week again. The time when you need to grab your beverage of choice, put your feet up and forget the world while you read our round-up of Twitter’s funniest posts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2