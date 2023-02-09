Defender of the US flag wins the Ironic Shirt of the Day award
Actors, comedians and torment of the unthinking US Right, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – took a trip to the Kentucky Freedom Fest to chat with supporters of ‘family values’ and the ‘Christian’ way of life.
There, Davram spotted this chap with a very striking shirt. Here’s how their talk went.
@thegoodliars Talked to a guy who hates flag desecration but also has a shirt with a desecrated flag on it. #fyp #interview #wtf #flag #kentucky #weird #funny ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“Unfortunately, they have the right to do that, but …I would never do that to a flag.”
TikTokers enjoyed it – a lot.
In fact, it turned out to be the shirt that keeps on giving.
But that wasn’t the only flag at Freedom Fest. There was also this.
@thegoodliars “F*** Biden” flag at Christian conservative event Freedom Fest in Kentucky. #fyp #flag #wtf #kentucky #funny #comedy ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
Spec …tacular.
READ MORE
Watch this gun fan’s cause-of-death stats claim shatter before his very eyes
Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab