Defender of the US flag wins the Ironic Shirt of the Day award

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2023

Actors, comedians and torment of the unthinking US Right, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – took a trip to the Kentucky Freedom Fest to chat with supporters of ‘family values’ and the ‘Christian’ way of life.

There, Davram spotted this chap with a very striking shirt. Here’s how their talk went.

@thegoodliars Talked to a guy who hates flag desecration but also has a shirt with a desecrated flag on it. #fyp #interview #wtf #flag #kentucky #weird #funny ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

“Unfortunately, they have the right to do that, but …I would never do that to a flag.”

via Gfycat

TikTokers enjoyed it – a lot.

In fact, it turned out to be the shirt that keeps on giving.

But that wasn’t the only flag at Freedom Fest. There was also this.

@thegoodliars “F*** Biden” flag at Christian conservative event Freedom Fest in Kentucky. #fyp #flag #wtf #kentucky #funny #comedy ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

Spec …tacular.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab