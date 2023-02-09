Defender of the US flag wins the Ironic Shirt of the Day award

Entertainment

Actors, comedians and torment of the unthinking US Right, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – The Good Liars – took a trip to the Kentucky Freedom Fest to chat with supporters of ‘family values’ and the ‘Christian’ way of life.

There, Davram spotted this chap with a very striking shirt. Here’s how their talk went.

“Unfortunately, they have the right to do that, but …I would never do that to a flag.”

via Gfycat

TikTokers enjoyed it – a lot.

In fact, it turned out to be the shirt that keeps on giving.

But that wasn’t the only flag at Freedom Fest. There was also this.

Spec …tacular.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab