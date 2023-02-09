This truly terrifying ‘telekinetic’ hidden camera prank has gone viral all over again
An old hidden camera prank has resurfaced on Twitter and gone viral all over again, and it’s not difficult to see why.
Shared by Great Videos, it’s a perfectly executed scene which surely would have been truly terrifying for those not in on the joke.
This is arguably the best camera prank in the world pic.twitter.com/Gjq4aHxkjh
— Great Videos (@Enezator) February 2, 2023
Here are just some of the things that people said about it…
Eleven in real life? XD I like it!
— Pat🍀이보은 (@patt2boeun) February 3, 2023
Prank?? Amateur! This is me every time Starbucks spells my name wrong on that cup.
— JD (@AjJohn1) February 3, 2023
That is the best secret camera prank EVER! Can’t stop watching it. What show is it from?
— bookeater 🏴🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@bookeater14) February 2, 2023
Turns out that the wonderful prank was a promotion for the remake of the classic horror movie, ‘Carrie’. If you’re wondering how it was done, then there’s a ‘making of’ video right here, along with the full, unedited, version…
