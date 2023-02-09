This request for ‘fun, creative and preferably irresistible invitations’ on Tinder didn’t end well

Life

Tinder exchange of the day is surely this, a request for ‘fun, creative and preferably irresistible invitations’ that didn’t end entirely as intended.

And people thought the suggestion to Google interesting ideas wasn’t exactly the most creative solution.

‘So, she’s saying “entertain me and maybe I’ll talk to you” lol.’

Recent_Courage_404 ‘If she doesn’t want to play hungry hungry hippo don’t bother lol.’

AppointmentLeft9903 ‘So she wants you to Google what everyone suggests you do in a first date vs. an actually creative idea.’

BassGuy11 ‘Listen man, whenever they hit you with this “jump through my hoop” type of thing, unmatch. Don’t even say anything. It’s not worth your time.’

esteesleon ‘Bro, if she turns you down I’ll go out with you. That sounds dope as hell.’

TheDerski91

Source Reddit u/Mynewthrowaway8888