The ‘world’s fastest magic trick’ will blow your mind in 26 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2023

Warning: this will bamboozle your brain.

It’s comedian and magician Pete Firman with the ‘world’s fastest magic trick’. And it’s 26 seconds of brilliance.

We’ve watched it countless times now and we still haven’t twigged.

And it took us back to when Pete did the ‘world’s fastest rope trick’ this time last year.

Source Twitter @petefirman