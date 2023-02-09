The ‘world’s fastest magic trick’ will blow your mind in 26 seconds flat
Warning: this will bamboozle your brain.
It’s comedian and magician Pete Firman with the ‘world’s fastest magic trick’. And it’s 26 seconds of brilliance.
The World’s Fastest Magic Trick! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wEf2pgeQLI
— Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 8, 2023
We’ve watched it countless times now and we still haven’t twigged.
Well it's fairly obvious how this is done. There is a teeny tiny assistant hidden inside the can who welds the new ringpull on after the original one has been pulled off. I can only apologize if I have spoiled this illusion for anyone else, sorry
— Neil McConnell (@NeilMcConnell70) February 8, 2023
Big mouth!!!
— Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 8, 2023
And it took us back to when Pete did the ‘world’s fastest rope trick’ this time last year.
The World’s Fastest Rope Trick! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/y3FjIkWJN7
— Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 19, 2022
