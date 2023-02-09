The ‘world’s fastest magic trick’ will blow your mind in 26 seconds flat

Entertainment

Warning: this will bamboozle your brain.

It’s comedian and magician Pete Firman with the ‘world’s fastest magic trick’. And it’s 26 seconds of brilliance.

The World’s Fastest Magic Trick! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wEf2pgeQLI — Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 8, 2023

We’ve watched it countless times now and we still haven’t twigged.

Well it's fairly obvious how this is done. There is a teeny tiny assistant hidden inside the can who welds the new ringpull on after the original one has been pulled off. I can only apologize if I have spoiled this illusion for anyone else, sorry — Neil McConnell (@NeilMcConnell70) February 8, 2023

Big mouth!!! — Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 8, 2023

And it took us back to when Pete did the ‘world’s fastest rope trick’ this time last year.

The World’s Fastest Rope Trick! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/y3FjIkWJN7 — Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 19, 2022

Follow @petefirman on Twitter here and go see him live here!

Few live shows coming up!

Next week I'm in Darlington @DarlingtonHipp & Hexham @QueensHall and I'm in Milton Keynes @StablesMK in March. 🎟️ https://t.co/QFcFScm5Dw News on more live dates coming soon, so jump on my mailing list! 👀👉 https://t.co/HgiNpy9OcM — Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 8, 2023

Source Twitter @petefirman