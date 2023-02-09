The co-commentator accidentally took this tennis racket strop to a whole new level

Sport

Tennis highlight of the week is surely this, tennis star Alexander Bublik blowing up in spectacular style in the – Google, Google – Open Sud de France this week.

We mention it not because of what the World No. 50 did – well, we do – but mostly because of the contribution of the co-commentator which unintentionally raised it to a whole new level.

the comic timing of "the good news is he's got plenty of other rackets" is off the chartspic.twitter.com/lQ4r8uLvh3 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 8, 2023

Game, set and match.

"I think that gives us a little indication of where his mindset is at right now" is also incredible, commentator of the year — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 8, 2023

After destroying two and on the way to a third “well now this getting a little out of hand.” Is also underrated. — Light the M (Parody) (@Lotusprime) February 8, 2023

Source Twitter @rodger @TennisTV