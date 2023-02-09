Sport

The co-commentator accidentally took this tennis racket strop to a whole new level

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2023

Tennis highlight of the week is surely this, tennis star Alexander Bublik blowing up in spectacular style in the – Google, Google – Open Sud de France this week.

We mention it not because of what the World No. 50 did – well, we do – but mostly because of the contribution of the co-commentator which unintentionally raised it to a whole new level.

Game, set and match.

Source Twitter @rodger @TennisTV