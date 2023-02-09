A school kicked up a right stink after branding this pig drawing NSFW

Weird World

If you have children or work with them, you might be familiar with the work of author and illustrator Mo Willems, creator of the award-winning Elephant and Piggie series.



In the Hanover-Horton Elementary School in Michigan, USA, one young fan fell foul of people’s dirty minds when she drew Piggie with added clothing, and her mum is quite rightly furious.

As she explained in her TikTok, Sierra Carter got a phone call from the school – never a good thing. They had decided that the picture was NSFW – not because Piggie didn’t have any pants on, but because her tie was a Freudian nightmare to the school’s adults.

Here’s Sierra, telling the story.

“I’m sorry my daughter’s no Monet.”

As TikTok user andi20fan asked –

Since when are “boy parts” at the neck!!?? I’d be meeting with the superintendent.

A Redditor named u/NapoleonFPS spotted the story online and wrote this –

Just saw this article and had to see the pig …no regrets.

Redditors were gobsmacked by the school’s attitude.

Just ask all the 11 year olds what the pig is wearing and see how many answer “a tie” vs “a dick” then rule on the appropriateness of the drawing.

Tommy3rd

Welcome to America, where literally everything is sexual while also not being allowed to be sexual.

koshunae

Please stop projecting your hang-ups on children.

spribyl

Get the stick out of your puritanical ass school. All of my kids had school art that looked like a dick at one point or another. Castle towers, rocket ships, snakes. One even made a sculpture of a dolphin that looked like a gray dildo.

Wonderful-Whole7767

Kid got punished because the teacher is dirty-minded.. the world is developing backward.

LinTheGreat

Inevitably, there were also jokes. A lot of jokes.

It’s a bit dickish to penalize her for that.

wrongmixture

Can’t believe they had the balls.

Medickev

Pecka Pig.

LiamLunchtray

Adults at school were being cocky in this situation.

genericeim

It’s like when Tucker Carlson wears a bow tie: all I can see is a massive prick.

Steamroller77

Is that why they’re called dicky bows?

cheeseandcrackers

But the bottom line was outlined by u/AnonymousTowel.

It’s so weird that this happened. Like, the furthest this should have gone is the teachers laughing about it during their lunch break and leave it at that.

Basically – this.

This Morning will always produce incredible moments… pic.twitter.com/voSiAeCY7w — Gogglebox (@GoggleboxQuotes) July 3, 2019

