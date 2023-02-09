Polls suggest an election would see the Tories pushed into third. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind

Pics

The Conservative Party has not being doing too well in polls of voting intentions, and we can’t think why.

It isn’t like the government has been mired in scandals regarding breaking its own covid rules, watching porn in the House of Commons, allowing alleged bullies to hold high office, giving lucrative contracts to friends and donors who couldn’t do the job, trying to strip away long-cherished rights, making asylum seeking impossible via legal means, changing the rules to avoid punishments, breaking the Ministerial Code like it’s just a vague recommendation, allowing unaccompanied minors to be abducted from refuges and crashing the economy.

*takes breath*

Oh!

But the “bad” news has now reached the Telegraph – that bastion (not a typo) of Tory support – and they think it’s news.

The article is behind a paywall, but this is the important bit.

Lab: 509 (+307)

SNP: 50 (+2)

Con: 45 (-320)

Lib: 23 (+12)

It’s fair to say that people are enjoying being threatened with a good time.

1.

"and as Tory MP after Tory MP lost their seat I couldn't help but wonder, was our unrelenting campaign against building new homes in someway to blame?" https://t.co/wv5ykV4XWR pic.twitter.com/Yc2sHnVm5f — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) February 8, 2023

2.

3.

We've been waiting years for a genuine Brexit benefit. Here it is folks! — Jon Chalk (@Jon_Chalk1) February 8, 2023

4.

ANOTHER fake-news poll geared to the agenda of the liberal elite which lefty newspaper publis… wait what woah https://t.co/kJ9xBWIIJl — Stuart Dredge (@stuartdredge) February 8, 2023

5.

6.

The good news for the Tories is that they've got a year-or-so where they can go higher. The good news for everyone else is that they've got a year-or-so where, on current form, they can and will go much lower. https://t.co/4WMYCMuhDZ — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) February 8, 2023

7.

8.

Just think how different things would have been if only Boris had had better advisers. https://t.co/4ER2fVKnmm — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) February 8, 2023

9.

10.

"We lost three nil. And we were lucky to get nil" – Ron Atkinson https://t.co/iE6OZoNjAq — The Dorries Trophy (@NadBadDangerous) February 8, 2023

11.

12.

Good. Let's have that general election now. https://t.co/cHBEt3zDTT — Teresa Crawford 🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@TeresaC123) February 8, 2023

13.

14.

Sunak’s latest amazing charm offensive pays off as Labour lurches into a disastrous 26-point lead in the polls. https://t.co/ezpeFbQyl5 — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) February 8, 2023

They could turn things around.

Their only hope is to build a new Royal Yacht once a week, each one slightly bigger than the last. Please convince them to do this, chopper, a nation in socioeconomic crisis cries out for more Royal Yachts — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) February 8, 2023

Source Christopher Hope