Polls suggest an election would see the Tories pushed into third. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2023

The Conservative Party has not being doing too well in polls of voting intentions, and we can’t think why.

It isn’t like the government has been mired in scandals regarding breaking its own covid rules, watching porn in the House of Commons, allowing alleged bullies to hold high office, giving lucrative contracts to friends and donors who couldn’t do the job, trying to strip away long-cherished rights, making asylum seeking impossible via legal means, changing the rules to avoid punishments, breaking the Ministerial Code like it’s just a vague recommendation, allowing unaccompanied minors to be abducted from refuges and crashing the economy.

*takes breath*

Oh!

But the “bad” news has now reached the Telegraph – that bastion (not a typo) of Tory support – and they think it’s news.

The article is behind a paywall, but this is the important bit.

Lab: 509 (+307)
SNP: 50 (+2)
Con: 45 (-320)
Lib: 23 (+12)

It’s fair to say that people are enjoying being threatened with a good time.

They could turn things around.

