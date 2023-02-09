Dominic Raab comically eyeballing Keir Starmer went wildly viral – 17 funniest things people said about it

Politics

Say what you like about Dominic Raab – please – but he knows how to do a hard stare. A very hard stare.

We mention it after this clip of the deputy PM and justice secretary – currently being investigated over multiple bullying allegations – appearing to furiously eyeball Keir Starmer went viral on Twitter.

Is Dominic Raab okay? pic.twitter.com/tHylZbBs7J — Matt Grant (@mattgrantsky) February 8, 2023

Bully for him, obviously.

And it prompted no end of comments on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

1.

Dominic Raab trying to decide whether to have Chianti or Rioja when he eats Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/d7eGtwzOpq — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 8, 2023

2.

Raab restraining himself from mugging Starmer of his lunch money. https://t.co/t69z5ZrvQN — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 8, 2023

3.

When your mate hasn’t come up on his pill like you have and he’s trying to convince the bouncer to let you both in: pic.twitter.com/qFCVqA8zZ8 — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 8, 2023

4.

It’s like a vampire catching sight of a throbbing neck vein. pic.twitter.com/6NtPbWGrIS — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) February 8, 2023

5.

If Keir is found in a ditch tonight Raab better have a good alibi https://t.co/gEVye9WKmz — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 8, 2023

6.

I’d feel more at ease knowing there is a velociraptor licking its lips at the side of me. pic.twitter.com/t15Z2XdbRN — Billy Misanthrope 🌘 (@BillyVacant) February 8, 2023

7.

When the guy you fancy chats to someone else! https://t.co/S43f6mBd6b — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) February 8, 2023

8.

Just want someone to look at me the way Raab looks at Keir 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0IA26tKD0U — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) February 8, 2023

9.