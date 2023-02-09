17 of the dumbest jokes that still make people laugh
Someone named u/Dracarys_1999 asked Reddit –
What is the dumbest joke that made you laugh?
They added –
Mine is “What did the seal with one fin say to the shark? If seal is broken, do not consume.”
Redditors did not disappoint – as long as you like corny jokes.
1.
TuckaKeane
2.
What’s blue and isn’t heavy?
Light blue.
teedyay
3.
“Ask me if I’m a horse.”
“Are you a horse?”
“Nay.”
Woodsie13
4.
What do you call a man with no shins?
Tony.
grimripple
5.
How do you take the “F” out of “Way”?
Venom121212
There’s no effin way.
Sharp-Mess-676
6.
“Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the idiot’s house.”
Then, a few minutes later you hit ‘em with “knock knock.” (Who’s there?) “The chicken.”
I can never finish it with a straight face. It’s petty and childish and stupid and it cracks me up every time.
Hazard-SW
7.
1ofZuulsMinions
8.
People are typically shocked when they find out I’m a terrible electrician.
gergheiser
9.
Why are there pop tarts but not mom tarts? Bcoz of the pastryarchy.
IWasDeadpool68