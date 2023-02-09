17 of the dumbest jokes that still make people laugh

Someone named u/Dracarys_1999 asked Reddit –

What is the dumbest joke that made you laugh?

They added –

Mine is “What did the seal with one fin say to the shark? If seal is broken, do not consume.”

What do you call a man with no shins?

How do you take the “F” out of “Way”? Venom121212

“Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the idiot’s house.”

Then, a few minutes later you hit ‘em with “knock knock.” (Who’s there?) “The chicken.”

I can never finish it with a straight face. It’s petty and childish and stupid and it cracks me up every time.

Hazard-SW