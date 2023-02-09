Entertainment

17 of the dumbest jokes that still make people laugh

Poke Staff. Updated February 9th, 2023

Someone named u/Dracarys_1999 asked Reddit –

What is the dumbest joke that made you laugh?

They added –

Mine is “What did the seal with one fin say to the shark? If seal is broken, do not consume.”

Redditors did not disappoint – as long as you like corny jokes.

1.


TuckaKeane
2.

What’s blue and isn’t heavy?

Light blue.
teedyay

3.

“Ask me if I’m a horse.”

“Are you a horse?”

“Nay.”
Woodsie13

4.

What do you call a man with no shins?

Tony.
grimripple

5.

How do you take the “F” out of “Way”?
Venom121212

There’s no effin way.
Sharp-Mess-676

6.

“Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the idiot’s house.”

Then, a few minutes later you hit ‘em with “knock knock.” (Who’s there?) “The chicken.”

I can never finish it with a straight face. It’s petty and childish and stupid and it cracks me up every time.
Hazard-SW

7.


1ofZuulsMinions
8.

People are typically shocked when they find out I’m a terrible electrician.
gergheiser

9.

Why are there pop tarts but not mom tarts? Bcoz of the pastryarchy.
IWasDeadpool68

