This TikTokker hits all the right notes in his impersonation of ’80s pop stars

TikTok user Tony Abou Jaoudeh has uploaded an astonishingly entertaining video in which he impersonates the greatest artists from the 1980s singing an ’80s like song’, namely ‘Save Your Tears’ by The Weeknd.

It’s fair to say that some of his impersonations are a little more accurate than others, but we’ll let you decide. It’s still remarkably good stuff, though.

Here’s what other TikTokkers made of it…

‘He could sing feed the world all by himself’ Magenta ‘Bro accidentally did a masterpiece’ HEROES-AGENT101 ‘Just amazing, especially Michael Jackson’s part’ Ahmad Shahir Ismail ‘The man is literally a 1 man band aid’ jenp

And we wholeheartedly agree with this comment:

‘It is not about imitating the voices, but rather about the style and essence and it is spectacular.’ The Random Menace

Source TikTok @looneytony4