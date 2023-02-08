This classic WTF ‘wedding video’ has been going wildly viral again and it makes a proper splash
If this couple really did end up getting married they’d be celebrating their 15th anniversary (or so) by now but that didn’t stop this properly WTF ‘wedding video’ going viral again today.
Ring please 😂 pic.twitter.com/ceXhudUJmh
— Wtf Scene (@wtf_scene) February 6, 2023
OOOF!
Although as no end of people pointed out, it’s not all that it seemed. They did get wet though.
Best. Wedding. EVER.
— Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) February 7, 2023
Best case scenario – they staged this for social media. 😎
— 🇺🇸Vorlon1🇺🇦 (@RobertVorlon1) February 7, 2023
Indeed. And you can read all about it here.
Still made us smile, though.
Source Twitter @donwinslow