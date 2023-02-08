The moment this dog realises he’s not alone is very funny and totally adorable

Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video today, then make it this one.

It’s the look on this dog’s face the precise moment he realises he’s not alone (and not in an alien invasion kind of way).

Awwww!

Originally posted on TikTok by @teddyboycocker – follow them here! – it’s just gone viral on Reddit and here are our favourite comments.

‘Oh man…that look. He’s about to come up with a really good explanation of why he has that slipper in his mouth and how he was just trying to help you.’

Suitable_Tea_6998 ‘Oh that’s great! That sudden pause, like he’s a cartoon character who realizes he just went 5 steps too far over a cliff, and now he’s frozen and unsure what to do. ‘And you know he’s thinking something like “I’d better be totally still. Humans can smell fear.”

Aglet_Green ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the expression of a dog seemingly being embarrassed until right now.’

sweatycat ‘Keep absolutely still. Its vision is based on movement.’

Minimum_Cantaloupe ‘I can just see the wheels turning as he thinks through his options.’

cloudstrifewife ‘Fight, flight, fawn and ………………………………… ‘error threat response.exe has crashed.’

Weekly-Accountant-49 “It’s been awhile since something on reddit made me laugh out loud. that little fella’s “doh!” did the trick.’

Source TikTok @teddyboycockerReddit u/aDazzlingDove