The attempt to include grandma in this video had a most unfortunate payoff

Not entirely sure of the context here but fortunately for everyone involved that’s not important right now.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘there was an attempt’, in this case an attempt to include grandma in this video.

And it’s quite the watch.

Ooooof.

‘I shouldn’t have laughed…’

AbbreviationsLoud445 ‘Granddaughter shouldn’t’ve either, so you’re in the clear 🤣’

kibaake “You’ve pulled me into the fourth dimennnsssiooon…”

NotYourShitAgain ‘Why is this the funniest thing i’ve seen in days?’

Level-Plate8372 ‘It’s the few frames as she starts to fall that stretch her out a bit. The video effect delays us figuring out that she’s fallen, and by the time it’s processed, we already have the girl laughing too, so that’s a trigger/signal to us that it’s accepted to laugh as well. ‘So right at the moment your brain was in a state like “huh?” You were given her cues and instinct was telling you it was funny before you realized it. The music fits as well, which adds to the humor and lighthearted tone.

‘Basically your brain not for an instant worries “oh no!” Like it normally would when you see an old person fall (I hope) ‘To me I shared in discord with the boys and said that I haven’t laughed as hard at anything in 2023 yet.’

hellothere42069 ‘I feel like you took the question a bit too literally.’

Source Reddit r/perineumoan