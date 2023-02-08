Politics

What Were The Tories Thinking? Episode 5,677 – 30p Lee Gets Promoted

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 8th, 2023

Lee Anderson, the Tory MP for Ashfield – part of the fallen Red Wall – has become the Deputy Chairman of the party, five years after defecting from Labour and just over three years after his election to the seat.

Anderson is known as 30p Lee because he claimed, to much shaking of heads, that people could feed themselves on 30p a day if they could budget and cook properly.

In fact, he bangs the ‘poor-budgeting’ drum on a regular basis.

Only last month, leaked WhatsApp messages showed Anderson comparing the Cabinet to the band on the Titanic, so perhaps he sees himself as the Carpathia, which sailed to rescue the stricken passengers from the icy waters.

We all know how that worked out.

via Gfycat

If the government wanted to distract attention from something, such as a former prime minister trying to make a comeback, or a different former prime minister being increasingly incriminated in a ‘jobs for favours’ scandal – it was probably mission accomplished for a while.

Here’s what people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2