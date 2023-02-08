17 images to haunt your dreams from the ‘oddly terrifying’ corner of Reddit

Pics

Do you find it too easy to fall asleep at night? These pictures, taken from the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit, are guaranteed to keep you awake.

And in the unlikely event you do fall asleep, then these images are sure to haunt your dreams.

Prepare to shudder…

1. ‘This street lamp in Wroclaw’

(Via)

2. ‘Pulled up the carpets in newly purchased house to find this’

(Via)

3. ‘Hoover Dam spillway tunnel, 50 feet wide & 600 feet deep. You can hear rushing water down in the darkness. The walkway above gives a sense of scale.’

(via)

4. ‘Terrifying water bottles’

(Via)

5. ‘Hate waking up to this’

(Via)

6. ‘A disease that has no cure’

(Via)

7. ‘The view from my grandmothers sun room’

(Via)

8. ‘I saw a ham that looked like a cross section of a human head’

(via)

9. ‘The mouth of an Arctic lamprey’

(Via)