We knew this ‘anamorphic paint job’ was going to be good, but had no idea just how good

John Plunkett. Updated February 7th, 2023

Here’s a bit of everyday sorcery to take your breath away.

Well, we say ‘everyday’, it’s certainly beyond anything we could manage today or any other day.

It’s an ‘anamorphic paint job’ to hide this box on the side of a wall and – first posted by Howard Lee over on Facebook – it’s properly jaw-dropping stuff.

Incredible!

Whatever.

Source Facebook Howard Lee H/T Twitter @Rainmaker1973