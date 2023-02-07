We knew this ‘anamorphic paint job’ was going to be good, but had no idea just how good

Videos

Here’s a bit of everyday sorcery to take your breath away.

Well, we say ‘everyday’, it’s certainly beyond anything we could manage today or any other day.

It’s an ‘anamorphic paint job’ to hide this box on the side of a wall and – first posted by Howard Lee over on Facebook – it’s properly jaw-dropping stuff.

This anamorphic paint job simply makes a box disappear [📹 Howard Lee: https://t.co/dtpVeAvv9l]pic.twitter.com/lyLuwBDob9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 6, 2023

Incredible!

If you watch the original video, it zooms out to show an even bigger box that has been carefully painted to look like a brick wall and some grass — Elliot (@Loh) February 7, 2023

That was awesome. Sadly though, even if I spent all that time painting that myself, I’d still end up tripping over it and hurting myself! — Hew Man (@HewManisms) February 6, 2023

And now he runs into it every time he mows the lawn. 😂 — Punk Rock Martian (@Drockvp) February 6, 2023

Where’s my bedside table Kenny you asshole? https://t.co/X9HQxqfZCU — trouteyes (@trouteyes) February 7, 2023

It doesn’t disappear at all. The way it is painted, it only disappears at one angle but move out of that angle, it looks like painting mess. — ChrisM (@PoliticScience5) February 7, 2023

Whatever.

Source Facebook Howard Lee H/T Twitter @Rainmaker1973