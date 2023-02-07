This American’s ‘socialism’ takedown wasn’t the can of whoop-ass they thought it was

Life

Leading contender for self-own of the week is surely this, an American – well, we’re presuming they’re an American – who took umbrage after someone poked fun at their country while espousing the joys of ‘socialism’.

But their comeback wasn’t the can of whoop-ass they thought it was for reasons that will become obvious.

‘They don’t teach flags in high school geography?’ asked Sasnavapn who shared it over on Reddit.

Boom.

‘That person votes.’

rydapt50 ‘And we all know who he voted for…’

Kolyo-Maykata ‘Almost 200 people liked that comment as well …’

AlexHanson007 ‘Or laughed at that comment because of how stupid it is.’

OldBigsby ‘We can but hope.’

AlexHanson007 ‘Italy isn’t even Socialist though. What? Like, yeah, idiot in the response, but also grandstander making the post.’

Sgrios ‘TBF, everything that makes (rich) Europe great is called socialism by right wing Americans.

Universal Healthcare, free (or insanely cheap) higher education, social systems, etc. is either socialism or not. Can’t be both.’

Source Reddit u/Sasnavapn