The takedown of this sexist bigot telling women what to wear was A++

This takedown of a man telling women what to wear has just gone viral again on Reddit and it’s a proper hall of famer.

‘Why aren’t people afraid of showing their stupidity in public?’ asked beerbellybegone who shared it.

“Why aren’t people afraid of showing their stupidity in public?” ‘Because they don’t know they’re stupid. That’s part of being stupid.’

mojo_pin71 ‘If women can show off their ankles in public, then Andrew can show off his stupidity. ‘The real difference is: women know their parts look good. Idiots like Andrew don’t realise their stupidity is not a good look.’

SailingSpark ‘I saw a man with a nice ass today. Why is that man being allowed to vote?’

