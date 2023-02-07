MTG accused AOC of running scared and her response was funny AF

Politics

Leading contender for comeback of the week was surely this, an exchange which was begun by conspiracy loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene who accused her Democratic nemesis Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of running scared.

Specifically, she said AOC was a ‘coward’ who was running her mouth ‘like a teenage girl’. Nice.

.@RepAOC I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond. But you go on @CNN and lie about me. When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl? pic.twitter.com/XIl7LQNu9r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

But we’re very glad she did because AOC’s response was funny AF.

Just in case you’re wondering what she was referring to …

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘MTG is just nature’s way of reminding us that brains are optional parts.’

the-practical_cat ‘MTG is too easy a target.’

EliteHypnosis ‘She’s that 6yo cousin that runs around constantly jumping on you and screaming in your face until you get pissed and holler back. Then she runs to the family screaming “look how mean they are to me.”‘

turtleboxman ‘Who here would LOVE to see a televised debate between these two? Lol ‘Marge would get absolutely f-cking slaughtered.’

NarcolepticKnifeFite

Source Reddit u/DaFunkJunkie Twitter @AOC