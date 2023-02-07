Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to …Winston Churchill

Entertainment

Michael Spicer‘s browbeaten aide in the room next door to a succession of inept politicians and public figures as they make speeches is an unlikely bright spot in the gloom of widespread powerful idiocy.

Past triumphs have included –

Boris Johnson claiming to paint wine crates to look like buses.

Donald Trump talking about homelessness – sort of.

Matt Hancock on the supposed 20,000 extra police officers.

In a twist that might just rile the same people who organise a protective rota to prevent anyone painting graffiti on statues, Michael has turned his attention to the famous public speaking skills of one Winston Churchill.

Watch how that went.

‘People aren’t going to feel roused if you look like you’re about to nod off and dribble.’

Michael posted the sketch on Twitter, where it was declared V for Victory.

Oh, FFS, that did me in. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 6, 2023

My word, sir! Capital work! 👏🏽👏🏽 — Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) February 6, 2023

Bravo 🙌 a masterpiece — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) February 6, 2023

What an absolute bloody joy it's been, watching this man over the years find his groove and then ride it like a berserk inflatable unicorn. Fantastic, mate. Fucking fantastic. ❤️ https://t.co/F1b0eflgqO — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) February 6, 2023

There was more high praise from Olivier Knox.

One of my favorite recurring bits on this website. Find the one with the Dalai Lama. https://t.co/V9hgkJhrHn — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) February 6, 2023

You’re welcome …

the room next door – The Dalai Lama pic.twitter.com/Kb4E4nlX9n — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 28, 2019

