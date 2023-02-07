17 accidentally funny quotes from the world of sport

Entertainment

u/BigBlueMountainStar reminded r/CasualUK of a classic British TV moment.

“For those of you watching in black and white, the pink is next to the green.” – Ted Lowe, BBC Commentator. What other misplaced quotes make you laugh?

Although Ted Lowe‘s comment was more helpful than people tend to appreciate, because the green was still on its spot, people understood the kind of gaffes BigBlueMountainStar wanted, and came up with some classics.

Those familiar with Private Eye’s Colemanballs column, which was dedicated to frequent flyer, David Coleman, will recognise quite a few of these suggestions.

1.

2.

“They are the second best team in the world, there’s no higher praise than that.” – Kevin Keegan

Simfoe

3.

Peter Schmeichel will be like a father figure to Kasper Schmeichel – Jamie Redknapp

Adammmmmski

4.

5.

“There’s nothing wrong with the car apart from the fact it’s on fire” – Murray Walker

crucible

6.

“Every time he opens his legs he reminds me of Ryan Giggs” – Phil Neville

byjimini

7.

“There are 5 players in this attack. 6 if you include the other one” – John Motson

Traffodil

8.

“When you’ve got a mountain to climb you may as well throw everything into the kitchen sink” – David Pleat

IndividualCandidate

9.

“He’s an emotional lad; he wears his shirt on his sleeve.” – Ron Atkinson

Westy154

10.

“We’ve lost seven of our last eight matches; the only team that we’ve beaten is Western Samoa. Good job we didn’t play the whole of Samoa.” – Gareth Davies

Space-manatee

11.

“I think they’ll win by at least one goal.” – Kenny Sansom

Background_Pay_3113

12.

13.

“I don’t make predictions, and I never will” – Paul Gascoigne

drcoxmonologues

14.

“He is an interesting player – short back legs” – David Pleat

IndividualCandidate

15.



SuperShoebillStork

Via

16.

“Two laps to go and then the action will begin, unless this is the action, which it is.” – Murray Walker

Negative_Quarter_513

17.

With half the race gone there is half the race to go.” – Murray Walker

gloomjuice

BONUS

Michael Owen has quite a history of commentary gaffes, so here are a few good ones.

READ MORE

This NSFW golf ‘commentator’ is no Attenborough (sound up!)

Source r/CasualUK Image Screengrab