17 accidentally funny quotes from the world of sport
u/BigBlueMountainStar reminded r/CasualUK of a classic British TV moment.
“For those of you watching in black and white, the pink is next to the green.” – Ted Lowe, BBC Commentator. What other misplaced quotes make you laugh?
Although Ted Lowe‘s comment was more helpful than people tend to appreciate, because the green was still on its spot, people understood the kind of gaffes BigBlueMountainStar wanted, and came up with some classics.
Those familiar with Private Eye’s Colemanballs column, which was dedicated to frequent flyer, David Coleman, will recognise quite a few of these suggestions.
1.
Dan_Marchant
Via
2.
“They are the second best team in the world, there’s no higher praise than that.” – Kevin Keegan
Simfoe
3.
Peter Schmeichel will be like a father figure to Kasper Schmeichel – Jamie Redknapp
Adammmmmski
4.
Sensitive-context255
Via
5.
“There’s nothing wrong with the car apart from the fact it’s on fire” – Murray Walker
crucible
6.
“Every time he opens his legs he reminds me of Ryan Giggs” – Phil Neville
byjimini
7.
“There are 5 players in this attack. 6 if you include the other one” – John Motson
Traffodil
8.
“When you’ve got a mountain to climb you may as well throw everything into the kitchen sink” – David Pleat
IndividualCandidate
9.
“He’s an emotional lad; he wears his shirt on his sleeve.” – Ron Atkinson
Westy154
10.
“We’ve lost seven of our last eight matches; the only team that we’ve beaten is Western Samoa. Good job we didn’t play the whole of Samoa.” – Gareth Davies
Space-manatee
11.
“I think they’ll win by at least one goal.” – Kenny Sansom
Background_Pay_3113
12.
Bouncing_Pirhana
Via
13.
“I don’t make predictions, and I never will” – Paul Gascoigne
drcoxmonologues
14.
“He is an interesting player – short back legs” – David Pleat
IndividualCandidate
15.
SuperShoebillStork
Via
16.
“Two laps to go and then the action will begin, unless this is the action, which it is.” – Murray Walker
Negative_Quarter_513
17.
With half the race gone there is half the race to go.” – Murray Walker
gloomjuice
BONUS
Michael Owen has quite a history of commentary gaffes, so here are a few good ones.
