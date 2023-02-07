An Australian had the perfect comeback on the subject of gun ownership

Life

The r/MurderedByWords forum is a collection of public owns from social and traditional media, of the famous and the unknown alike.

u/Rd28T shared this takedown of someone who decided to question why Australians had given up their guns.

The answer is 🤌.

“Crocs don’t waddle up to you in plain sight and bite you.”

As Rd28T added –

It’s not just the saltwater crocodiles you have to watch out for, the Australians bite too.

Australia’s gun laws are far stricter than those in the US – which, let’s be honest, is a low bar – and all categories of gun crime have decreased markedly since 1996, when the rules were tightened.

Reddit users were here for it.

Salties stopped evolving a million years before the first gun was invented. Since then they have seen no reason to change this position.

Significant-Ad5550

Been telling motherfuckers for decades; a firearm is no substitute for your fucking brain. Situational awareness and common sense will keep you safer than any weapon.

SalsaBueno

Honestly carrying a gun can also give you a false sense of being safe and cause you to be less cautious and actually end up getting you hurt.

ImbriumDream

Americans are so weak willed when it comes to arguments about firearms. Your entire nation is in the gutter because of them but go on, keep saying you’re the greatest nation on earth you losers.

Turboguy555

I’d wager these kinds of people would trade their mother for a shiny new AR.

Twackdinger

As an Australian, this is gold.

woodyever

There was a recent survey where a ridiculous percentage of Americans think they could take a grizzly bear in a fight, without any weapons. And by “ridiculous” I mean “any percentage greater than zero.” This has that same energy.

RichCorinthian

u/yogi_in_the_forest reminded people of the most dangerous animals.

The violent, hairless, intelligent apes, which are the apex predators on our planet, are the real concern.

Probably best not to give them weapons.

