18 of the funniest and most infuriating facepalms from the new(ish) year so far

Life

To the corner of Reddit called ‘facepalms’ which showcases snapshots of comical stupidity both online and in real life.

And if these 18 instances which have gone viral so far this year are anything to go by, 2023 will be no brighter than 2022. Quite the reverse, in fact …

1. ‘Triumph 2024 🇺🇲’

(via)

2. ‘Almost had him’

(via)

3. ‘Dark side of the moon…’

(via)

4. ‘Gas stove freedumb’

(via)

5. ‘Just some random dude telling an OBGYN she’s wrong about something relevant to her profession.’



(via)

6. ’80k people choose to belive this without any kind of evidence and then they’ll call themselves free thinkers.’



(via)

7. ‘Take that, California!’

(via)

8. ‘Double work for same pay’



(via)

9. ‘They don’t teach flags in high school geography?’

(via)