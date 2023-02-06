About as delusional an item listing as you’ll see anytime soon

Social Media

The r/delusionalcraigslist forum is whatever is the opposite of a goldmine – a rubbish dump? – of items that online sellers have vastly over-valued.

That’s where u/livelaughhard spotted these two McDonald’s order receipts –

Because why wouldn’t you expect people to give you $360 dollars for that?

u/livelaughhard added –

Found in the wild, sent an offer of $30 🙃

That could definitely backfire, unless they want to be the proud owner of somebody else’s recycling.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about it.

If nobody keeps their receipts then does that make every number rare?

peffers

They reset the machines everyday. This ain’t special.

sunflowersav03

Isn’t any number equally as rare as the next?

cremedenada

Each day, I’ve seen the numbers be used multiple times meaning these can’t be that rare.

therealtron

I’m going to laugh so hard when they accept your 30 dollar offer and you have to buy them.

Waterfish3333

u/DiamondGamerYT0 was more interested in the order than the order number.

Man he bought a ranch wrap, that itself is rare as fuck. I wish they would bring them back.

As was u/ricochetist.

What kind of monster orders a Quarter Pounder with no cheese?!

A special mention must go to this devilishly good exchange.

READ MORE

17 times online selling took a wrong turn

Source r/delusionalcraigslist Image r/delusionalcraigslist