This classic takedown has just gone viral again and it’s a proper work of art

This classic comeback has just gone viral again on Reddit and it’s a proper work of art.

‘No women knows female anatomy enough to do accurate sculptures about them …’ said NotInFrontofMyPizza who shared it.

Boom.

“None that come to mind” ‘Translation: “I don’t know the name of a single female or male sculptor, but I’m going to word it as if I just can’t think of any right now.”

Chrysis_Manspider “Dork ass losers” remains one of the greatest insults of all time.’

obi1kennoble ‘A man who thinks that no woman could make something beautiful. Charming insight into what kind of person he is. My gf made me the stained glass piece of the moon and stars hanging from my window. What has that goober ever made?’

AValentineSolutions ‘Stupidity aside, this is an amazing sculpture.’

Source Reddit u/NotInFrontofMyPizza