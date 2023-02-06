Celebrity

Mel Brooks’ anecdote about Cary Grant shows why he’s a chat show guest in a million

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 6th, 2023

96-year-old comedian, writer, director and actor Mel Brooks has been responsible for some genuine classics of the comedy world, such as Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles and the hilarious Hitchcock spoof, High Anxiety.

He’s also one of the best chat show guests a presenter could wish to book, and this 1991 clip from an episode of Saturday Night Clive, with Clive James, shows why.

Cary Grant was probably starstruck meeting Mel Brooks, to be fair.

We’d all love to have been a fly on the wall of any Mel Brooks film set, but these bloopers from Young Frankenstein make us think that was the place to be.

