Mel Brooks’ anecdote about Cary Grant shows why he’s a chat show guest in a million

96-year-old comedian, writer, director and actor Mel Brooks has been responsible for some genuine classics of the comedy world, such as Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles and the hilarious Hitchcock spoof, High Anxiety.

He’s also one of the best chat show guests a presenter could wish to book, and this 1991 clip from an episode of Saturday Night Clive, with Clive James, shows why.

MEL BROOKS tells his CARY GRANT story… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ogBqBoqVaj — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 25, 2023

Cary Grant was probably starstruck meeting Mel Brooks, to be fair.

Good morning! Great way to start your day: the great #MelBrooks telling a long and delicious story about doing lunch with the most unforgettable elegant movie star ever #CaryGrant EnJOY! https://t.co/jYs4OYJ1Lt — Robin Strasser (@robinstrasser) February 5, 2023

Great story from a very funny man https://t.co/b7GxwPZATg — Grantlee Kieza OAM (@Grantlee_Kieza) January 25, 2023

Even Mel Brooks skipping is hilarious. — StephenCH 🇺🇦💉 (@harlamb) January 26, 2023

We’d all love to have been a fly on the wall of any Mel Brooks film set, but these bloopers from Young Frankenstein make us think that was the place to be.

Brilliant Bloopers from Mel Brooks’ glorious – YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (1974) pic.twitter.com/Hp5eIDM6Ca — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 28, 2023

