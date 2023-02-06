If you only watch Majorie Taylor Green ask just one question, make it this one

Politics

You’ll no doubt already be familiar with conspiracy loving Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, but you might not always have seen her work up close.

And if you only listen to her asking one question, best make it this one, an exchange which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It was originally posted by journalist and much else besides Brian Tyler Cohen and you can see more of what he had to say about it here.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Did she seriously just say that a single elementary school received $5.1B?’

Quirky-Ad-4305 ‘Here at Midwest Elementary we have a state of the art molecular collider research lab. No reason really, we just didn’t know where to use this enormous amount of money we were given to teach our kids how to learn from our past. ‘Since we should already, and do already do this, we figured we would further anger Christian Moms by opening up a gate to hell through physics research.’

snwbrdj ‘Good thing you guys didn’t use your billions to pay for better teacher salaries. Could you imagine the repercussions?’

hereforyebeer “Mr Dodaro, can you tell me how much money went to feeding children dino nuggets dipped in gold in order to teach kids that jesus wasnt real?” “No ma’am i cant tell you that.” “Well the answer is 7 trillion bluberries. also, using child blood as marinara sauce on pizza. we should look into that.”

antiphonic ‘She’s so confident; zero self-awareness.’

