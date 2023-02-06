27 best memes, jokes and reactions after the Happy Valley finale (spoilers)

Entertainment

Sally Wainwright‘s brilliant Yorkshire drama Happy Valley ended forever on Sunday night, and we’re all going to have to accept that the determined, blunt and darkly funny police sergeant, Catherine Cawood – perfectly portrayed by Sarah Lancashire has gone from our lives.

We won’t go into detail (though you can expect some spoilers in the following tweets) but we can say that the finale – and in particular the final showdown between Catherine and the show’s twisted antagonist Tommy Lee Royce (made gloriously human by James Norton) – has received a universal thumbs up and five stars across the board.

The viewing figures haven’t landed yet, but the jokes, memes and reactions have. Here are our favourites so far. But really – spoilers!

Catherine solving two more cases on the way out of the graveyard before turning to camera and saying "and that's what I call a Happy Valley" then winking and walking off to her Land Rover while the theme tune from The Bill played was MASTERFUL television. #HappyValleyFinale — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 5, 2023

"I wonder if you would have a few minutes to talk about Jesus?" #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/2SVFnk21Y3 — James Aithie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JamesAithie) February 5, 2023

I could watch a whole extra hour of Catherine and Tommy screaming "no YOU fuck off!" at each other. #HappyValley — David (@DaveyBlahBlah) February 5, 2023

#HappyValley so wonderful to be sharing with so many a definitive ending to a brilliant series #SallyWainwright wonderful — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) February 5, 2023

“I think I might have singed one of your crocheted blankets” might be one of the best lines ever 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#HappyValleyFinale #HappyValley — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 5, 2023

What is so staggering is how #HappyValley ended up exactly where it started, only this time it happened. pic.twitter.com/YYnmLh7bqK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 5, 2023

Phenomenal. Just so good in every conceivable way.#HappyValley — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) February 5, 2023

Tommy Lee Royce was brought down by the left wing economic establishment #HappyValley — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2023

I didn’t watch much of #HappyValley

But it seemed to be:

Full of violence

Full of smut

Full of spitting

Full of swearing

The sort of BBC dross loved by skinny latte drinking metropolitan leftist luvvies.😡

Why can’t we have good old fashioned family drama like Tenko & Morse? pic.twitter.com/Z9Yo5j28T5 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 6, 2023

My dad ringing the Action Line 😂😂#HappyValley pic.twitter.com/4BvBt2pojN — Greg James (@gregjames) February 5, 2023

Can’t stop laughing imagining an American watching that Happy Valley finale. Not a gun in sight and two people screaming “you prick” at each other over a kitchen table. Incredible. — Sam Parker (@samparkercouk) February 5, 2023

ENTIRE NATION HAS A SHOT OF ADRENALINE #HappyValley pic.twitter.com/foQ1gerhUv — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 5, 2023

