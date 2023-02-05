What’s the worst human invention ever made? – 17 strong contenders

Life

Someone named u/jodidonnelly had a question for Reddit.

What’s the worst human invention ever made?

Many answers quite rightly singled out weapons, which we’ll take as a given – but these are (mostly) a lot less serious than that.

1.

2.

Car alarms that honk every time you press the lock button on your key fob.

FlightOfTheBeeMove

3.

The toilet paper dispensers that don’t roll in public restrooms.

MountainMoonshiner

4.

The inventor of pop-up ads came out with an apology.

3pointstonibbadore

5.

Casino slot machines that allow you to insert your credit/debit cards.

curiouscat55555

6.



Pasadenarose

7.

Handkerchief – why the fuck would you want to stick a rag full of snot BACK in your pocket? What’re you saving it for later?!?

altr72ist

8.

Wood ice-cream scoopers from Ikea.

Theanonymousmemer1 What, you don’t want tiny pieces of wood in your ice-cream?

taylortherod

9.

That autotune thing that was meant for karaoke but has been used in mainstream music for years now.

Dudley906

10.

Social media. As I continue to scroll through reddit. Things like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Leave people faking how great they and their lives are and leaving others feeling sad and unfulfilled.

chunky-romeo

11.

Ads with fake “X”.

SuvenPan

12.

I’ve got a controversial one: The iPhone and other pocket internet devices. While I know the upsides (and use them) I’m Gen X and I remember well what we were like without them. Society has gotten worse because of them and at an accelerated pace. We don’t connect with each other anymore.

sean_but_not_seen

13.

cigarettes They stink. They kill people. They are expensive.

vxglow

14.



fr8liner

15.

Social media algorithms.

Iamnotdownwithopp

16.

I would say … American food . Sorry fellas , I’m NOT eating your vomit chocolate.

PolishMilk23

17.



kappakim

BONUS

Plastic, but its also simultaneously ones of the best inventions ever.

TheSpaniard25

