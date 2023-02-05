Life

When you try to help – but end up making it worse

Poke Staff. Updated February 5th, 2023

Bad things happen to good people – including those excitedly bringing flowers for their wives. Watch how this slippery accident gets even worse at the end. Sound up.

@fjerry

Damn

♬ original sound – FJerry

He wanted to surprise his wife. Well, mission accomplished, but not as much as she surprised him.

Touch down 🏈😁
Josy

This will be one of their best memories.
Spectate2195

He died twice on the same steps!
Lloyd Morman

Well it ended romantically cuddling together on a snowy day 😅
Teresa Ormsby

Honestly this video they get to keep forever is better than the flowers 😂
Jen Tan

I didn’t think it was gonna get worse.. and it DID.
Blue the Husky

I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing😂
Liz m

You can see the moment his soul leaves his body😂
Tay

Amber 😊 and a lot of other people had the same reaction.

The more I watch it the funnier it gets 😂😂😂

Source fjerry Image Screengrab