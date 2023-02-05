When you try to help – but end up making it worse
Bad things happen to good people – including those excitedly bringing flowers for their wives. Watch how this slippery accident gets even worse at the end. Sound up.
@fjerry
Damn
He wanted to surprise his wife. Well, mission accomplished, but not as much as she surprised him.
Touch down 🏈😁
Josy
This will be one of their best memories.
Spectate2195
He died twice on the same steps!
Lloyd Morman
Well it ended romantically cuddling together on a snowy day 😅
Teresa Ormsby
Honestly this video they get to keep forever is better than the flowers 😂
Jen Tan
I didn’t think it was gonna get worse.. and it DID.
Blue the Husky
I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing😂
Liz m
You can see the moment his soul leaves his body😂
Tay
Amber 😊 and a lot of other people had the same reaction.
The more I watch it the funnier it gets 😂😂😂
