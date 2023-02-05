Politics

This killer comeback to Ben Shapiro’s weird take on doctorates just never gets old

Poke Staff. Updated February 5th, 2023

Right-wing political commentators in the US have long been voicing their objection to Dr. Jill Biden using her title, because her doctorate is in Education rather than medicine.

News anchor Megyn Kelly recently weighed in.

Perhaps that’s why this two-year-old comment from Ben Shapiro has resurfaced.

It isn’t Shapiro’s comment that makes it worthy of a second look, but this response.

When u/KiRiT000000 posted the screenshot on Reddit, there were a whole lot more comebacks to join that one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Other factors would be much more important.

from Vin Diesel GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This fabulous takedown of Ben Shapiro over climate change has just gone viral all over again

Source r/CleverComebacks Image r/CleverComebacks, Mona Masoumi on Unsplash