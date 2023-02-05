This killer comeback to Ben Shapiro’s weird take on doctorates just never gets old

Politics

Right-wing political commentators in the US have long been voicing their objection to Dr. Jill Biden using her title, because her doctorate is in Education rather than medicine.

News anchor Megyn Kelly recently weighed in.

Our First Lady has a doctorate degree. Therefore, she is Dr. Jill Biden. Megyn Kelly is out here complaining when we know she addressed all her college professors with doctorate degrees as Dr. Stop it with this nonsense. WTF has Dr. Biden ever done to you? pic.twitter.com/rWEVX3Nqnh — Pin Young 🇺🇦🌊🏳️‍🌈📽🎙🎻 (@PinYoungActress) January 29, 2023

Megyn Kelly is upset Dr. Jill Biden calls herself a doctor. I'm upset Megyn calls herself a journalist. — Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) January 29, 2023

Perhaps that’s why this two-year-old comment from Ben Shapiro has resurfaced.

It isn’t Shapiro’s comment that makes it worthy of a second look, but this response.

When u/KiRiT000000 posted the screenshot on Reddit, there were a whole lot more comebacks to join that one.

Other factors would be much more important.

