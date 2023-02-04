Celebrity

James O’Brien asked a Brexiteer for evidence – any evidence – and it’s this week’s funniest, most infuriating radio

John Plunkett. Updated February 4th, 2023

If you listen to only one radio phone-in caller this week (apart from maybe suggesting that you listen to more radio phone-ins) then make it this one.

With all the evidence suggesting that Brexit hasn’t exactly been a rip-roaring success, this Brexiteer rang James O’Brien to highlight the ‘lies and corruption’ told by the ‘unelected dictatorship of the EU’.

Except when the LBC presenter asked for evidence, it’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely forthcoming.

The entire exchanges lasted 17 minutes but the good people of LBC mercifully edited it into a four minute ‘highlights’ package. And it’s the funniest and most infuriating thing you’ll hear this week.

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

While we can’t be 100% sure it was this that Dom Joly was tweeting about, it probably was.

And it turned out it wasn’t the only call of its type on Friday’s show.

Which all got people asking if it was a full moon. Not ’til Sunday, folks.

Source Twitter @LBC