James O’Brien asked a Brexiteer for evidence – any evidence – and it’s this week’s funniest, most infuriating radio

Celebrity

If you listen to only one radio phone-in caller this week (apart from maybe suggesting that you listen to more radio phone-ins) then make it this one.

With all the evidence suggesting that Brexit hasn’t exactly been a rip-roaring success, this Brexiteer rang James O’Brien to highlight the ‘lies and corruption’ told by the ‘unelected dictatorship of the EU’.

Except when the LBC presenter asked for evidence, it’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely forthcoming.

The entire exchanges lasted 17 minutes but the good people of LBC mercifully edited it into a four minute ‘highlights’ package. And it’s the funniest and most infuriating thing you’ll hear this week.

This Brexiteer blasts the 'lies and corruption' told by the 'unelected dictatorship of the EU' but after a 17-minute call with James O’Brien, he fails to offer a single example… …James signs off with a love to the family.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/sAj8CKCwCQ — LBC (@LBC) February 3, 2023

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree, and he turns away. Show him facts or figures, and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic, and he fails to see your point." Leon Festinger, A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance https://t.co/vkM0yv9UoM — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 3, 2023

Wow! The patience James has is enough to make every person on a spiritual retreat recoil in envy. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 3, 2023

This folks is what years of right wing propaganda have done to a certain element of the English electorate, this is the classic rhetoric of your average leave voter who believed Johnson/Gove/Farage/Rees-Mogg etc, judge for yourself… https://t.co/H0M9PmVikc — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) February 3, 2023

We never sold cars in the EU? 80% of Nissan's production went to the EU. The only reason the Japanese came to the UK was because…..access to the EU. Must catch the podcast. — Ian Miles (@IanMile36813250) February 3, 2023

A reminder that people with such a thin veneer of understanding are still allowed to vote. https://t.co/8ztTLy3MAl — Nαɾƙσʋιαɳ (@narkovian) February 3, 2023

Brilliant radio @mrjamesob I thought he might realise what he was saying when you let him Keep going but no he kept on digging. An excellent example of a Daily Mail reading Brexit voter and shows why we are where we are today — The Yorkshire Victor Meldrew and His Dog (@TheMeldrew) February 3, 2023

"Love to the family". Actual LOL. https://t.co/W09KimFzox — Roland Smith 🇺🇦 (@rolandmcs) February 3, 2023

While we can’t be 100% sure it was this that Dom Joly was tweeting about, it probably was.

One of the greatest comedy improv routines in history unfolding with @mrjamesob on @LBC right now. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 3, 2023

And it turned out it wasn’t the only call of its type on Friday’s show.

Which all got people asking if it was a full moon. Not ’til Sunday, folks.

Source Twitter @LBC