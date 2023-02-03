This tale of a man who’s angry his wife won’t call him a pilot is all kinds of hilarious

Weird World

You might already be familiar with the corner of Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole?’ in which people write to ask whether they really had done the wrong (or right) thing.

And this one is sheer magnificence, a man who is irritated by his wife not introducing him as a pilot even though he’s, er, patently not a pilot. Or is he?

The story went wildly viral after it was shared by @abbyvesoulis over on Twitter and it’s well worth a few moments of your time.

The woman—me—was too stunned to speak. pic.twitter.com/pCIeTTjGsR — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 1, 2023

And here it is again so you can enjoy it in full.

And the verdict of the internet – once it had stopped laughing, obviously – was unanimous.

Oh my God, I saw the title on Reddit and thought it was an actual pilot who wanted his wife to call him Captain or some such nonsense, thought he was an asshole and didn’t bother to read. This is SO much worse than I could have anticipated — Danielle Al-parody (@DanielleAlberti) February 2, 2023

I think the part that really gets me is that she’s a senior software engineer and he says “she will never understand what it’s like to study so much.” Ummmm 🤔 — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 2, 2023

Setting aside for the moment … well, all of THAT — how is “I’d much rather be introduced by my hobby” relevant when the question is what you do for a living? “So, what do you do for a living, Kevin?” “Never mind that, Greg — let me tell you what I’ve built in my basement.” — Ken Walker (@KWalkerTweets) February 2, 2023

Also, to clarify: this man is (luckily) not MY husband. “The woman was too stunned to speak” is a pop culture reference that I now realize may come off confusing in this context. I would personally divorce a dude like this SO QUICK. — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 2, 2023

The “can’t be real” crowd needs to acknowledge how lucky they are that none of their friends married some totally yikesadoodle wacko. You see one super bizarre controlling weirdo and then you too, like Fox Mulder, will believe. — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) February 2, 2023

RIGHT! deranged people are everywhere. I recently (& unfortunately) sat next to a “pilot” on a plane who kept telling me about how planes work & showing me his reading material on plane crashes. (I had airpods in— he ignored them.) I’m not 100% convinced that guy wasn’t this guy. — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 2, 2023

“I have never actually flown a plane.” — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) February 2, 2023

I have managed some fantasy football teams so please refer to me as a FOOTBALL EXECUTIVE thank you very much — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) February 2, 2023

This is a Seinfeld episode come to life — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) February 2, 2023

If you have:

• No experience flying a plane

• Have not gone to or even begun flight school You are:

• Not a Pilot

• Not more knowledgeable than the average pilot — Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) February 2, 2023

Last word to @abbyvesoulis.

Anyway, this is blowing up. Men who feel bad for this insane man child, please go to therapy. Everybody else, please subscribe to journalism you value. 💕 https://t.co/w13OV8uihH — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 2, 2023

