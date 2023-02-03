Weird World

This tale of a man who’s angry his wife won’t call him a pilot is all kinds of hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2023

You might already be familiar with the corner of Reddit called ‘Am I The Asshole?’ in which people write to ask whether they really had done the wrong (or right) thing.

And this one is sheer magnificence, a man who is irritated by his wife not introducing him as a pilot even though he’s, er, patently not a pilot. Or is he?

The story went wildly viral after it was shared by @abbyvesoulis over on Twitter and it’s well worth a few moments of your time.

And here it is again so you can enjoy it in full.

And the verdict of the internet – once it had stopped laughing, obviously – was unanimous.

Last word to @abbyvesoulis.

Source Twitter /status/1620930207812325376?s=20&t=tSSK2HwkG4pBDjPsAoxZLA”>@abbyvesoulis Reddit r/AmItheAsshole Image Unsplash Rayyu Maldives