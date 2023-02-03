This science hack for when you’ve forgotten where you parked your car is a proper jaw-dropper

Life

There are few phrases less likely to get us excited than ‘life hack’.

And yet this particular shortcut – helping you find your car when you can’t remember where you parked it – is a proper jaw-dropper. Honest!

It’s an an unexpected (to us) way of making your key fob so much more effective courtesy of @museumofscience over on TikTok.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Reddit, where it went viral after it was shared by rjhamm2.

The very definition of using your head!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Been doing this for 30 yrs… my head hurts.’

johnockee ‘If you can’t find your car after 30 years maybe just buy a new one?’

MechanicalHorse ‘Been doing this for decades. Demonstrated it to my cardiologist from his 5th floor window the other day.’

wobonweddit ‘Someone told me this trick in the early 2000s, but said to hold it under your chin. ‘I’ve been doing it ever since, but always kind of thought it was just superstition. Interesting to be validated after all this time!’

smzt ‘I thought everyone knew this. ‘I usually use my kids head because they think it’s funny. I get them to open their mouth as well so it “get out easier” (knowing full well it makes no difference but they don’t know).’

queuedUp ‘I used to use my kid’s head. But I had to stop. They developed a honking cough.’

pizza_for_nunchucks

We’re with this person.

‘I’ll use my water bottle.’

darkgunnerds

And finally, follow @museumofscience on TikTok here!

And if you’re thinking it sounds familiar but you can’t quite remember where from, then maybe you’re thinking of this.

Source Reddit u/rjhamm2