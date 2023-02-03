10 slam dunk responses to this unfortunate (probable) typo in a basketball report

Popular

Indiana women’s basketball player Sara Scalia was the subject of a very unfortunate typo last week. At least, we hope it was a typo.

Let’s take a closer look.

When u/Tamizander shared it on r/funny, they added –

Always proofread your work…

Good adcive.

A discussion broke out about the typo, and these 10 comments stood out.

1.

We don’t know this isn’t true.

AppealPuzzlehead33

2.

They say you miss 100% of the shits you dont take.

UbermachoGuy

3.

Not a big basketball watcher. Is this why they have mops placed around the court?

BuckyGoldman

4.

Alley-poops.

I_Am_An_Alpaca

5.

Well, that would be one way to get the guards to give you some space to go for your shot…

pokey1984

6.

It would certainly explain the defender’s facial expression.

Nailbomb85

7.

Sara with the Slam Dump!

RigasTelRuun

8.

Unintentional I’m sure, but you know she got a lot of crap over this.

MrBanballow

9.

Ahhh yeah I see the mistake, it’s clearly the Michigan defender who is going up for a shit.

TommyBrownson

10.

Whoopsie! The editor might want to go hide in the toilets until the boss calms down!

toastwithturquoise

Strong echoes of this accidentally NSFW boots review. The garments, not the shop.



Via

READ MORE

Bad typos can happen to good people – 17 funny (and sometimes NSFW) examples

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Karatara on Pexels