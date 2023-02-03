Simply 13 of the funniest and most outrageous things we spotted on Tinder last month
We’re not on Tinder but all of these people are, 13 snapshots of dating in 2023 that are funny, outrageous or – right at the very end – entirely wholesome.
First up the funny …
1. ‘Country vs. Techno’
2. ‘Is there good amount of American women who dont know what the E.U is?
3. ‘This one made me chuckle, who hurt you 😭😂’
4. ‘Whoops’
5. ‘I sent a girl a song I made and she replied 2 weeks later, so confused lol’
6. ‘This bio sent me. 😂’
7. ‘This one cracked me up’
