Piers Morgan asked Rishi Sunak about his money and the pause was so long you could have done another interview

Politics

We’ve watched Piers Morgan’s interview with Rishi Sunak so you don’t have to, and if you watch only one bit, make it this.

It’s the moment Morgan asked the prime minister about his wealth and it’s quite the (brief) watch.

Piers Morgan: “You’re stinking rich.” Rishi Sunak: 👁️ 👄 👁️ pic.twitter.com/0CXJQ53ozC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 3, 2023

Awkward.

Possibly the award for the single most awkward silence in any political interview ever? pic.twitter.com/WnXxoNrjhe — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 2, 2023

But if Sunak is world-beating at anything, it’s surely the awkward pause.

Remember this?

Rishi Sunak’s first speech after being confirmed as new PM was over within 90 seconds – but he still had time for an incredibly awkward pause once he finished speaking pic.twitter.com/Unc8kbkm8m — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 24, 2022

And this.

Rishi sunak basic programming 10 WAVE TWICE

20 PAUSE

30 GO TO 10 pic.twitter.com/jgL7hc9Ha6 — FeathersInDevon 🌻♿️🐶🐦🎼🚗🚙🍄🌳✨🌔 (@featherfusions) October 25, 2022

But most of all, this!

The long pause between Keir Starmer finishing speaking And Rishi Sunak getting up pic.twitter.com/hHm7V68MaR — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 9, 2022

Source Twitter @BestForBritain