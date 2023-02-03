Piers Morgan asked Rishi Sunak about his money and the pause was so long you could have done another interview
We’ve watched Piers Morgan’s interview with Rishi Sunak so you don’t have to, and if you watch only one bit, make it this.
It’s the moment Morgan asked the prime minister about his wealth and it’s quite the (brief) watch.
Piers Morgan: “You’re stinking rich.”
Rishi Sunak: 👁️ 👄 👁️ pic.twitter.com/0CXJQ53ozC
Awkward.
Possibly the award for the single most awkward silence in any political interview ever? pic.twitter.com/WnXxoNrjhe
But if Sunak is world-beating at anything, it’s surely the awkward pause.
Remember this?
Rishi Sunak’s first speech after being confirmed as new PM was over within 90 seconds – but he still had time for an incredibly awkward pause once he finished speaking pic.twitter.com/Unc8kbkm8m
And this.
Rishi sunak basic programming
10 WAVE TWICE
20 PAUSE
30 GO TO 10 pic.twitter.com/jgL7hc9Ha6
But most of all, this!
The long pause between Keir Starmer finishing speaking
And Rishi Sunak getting up pic.twitter.com/hHm7V68MaR
