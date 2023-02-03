Politics

Piers Morgan asked Rishi Sunak about his money and the pause was so long you could have done another interview

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2023

We’ve watched Piers Morgan’s interview with Rishi Sunak so you don’t have to, and if you watch only one bit, make it this.

It’s the moment Morgan asked the prime minister about his wealth and it’s quite the (brief) watch.

Awkward.

But if Sunak is world-beating at anything, it’s surely the awkward pause.

Remember this?

And this.

But most of all, this!

Source Twitter @BestForBritain