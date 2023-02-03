News

Nadine Dorries’ interview with Boris Johnson is just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2023

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries is adding another string to her fulsome bow with her own show starting on Talk TV on Friday night, and very exciting it sounds too.

The Conservative MP’s first guest is none other than former prime minister Boris Johnson, who graciously took time out from his world tour to spend a few moments with his erstwhile Cabinet chum.

And it’s just as hard-hitting as you imagined it was going to be, if this sneak preview is anything to go by (and it surely is).

Extraordinary scenes!

Not that it was entirely devoid of insight. Well, we say insight, more accurately it was confirming everything you already knew about Johnson.

In short …

And this.

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov