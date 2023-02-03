Nadine Dorries’ interview with Boris Johnson is just as hard-hitting as you’d imagine

News

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries is adding another string to her fulsome bow with her own show starting on Talk TV on Friday night, and very exciting it sounds too.

The Conservative MP’s first guest is none other than former prime minister Boris Johnson, who graciously took time out from his world tour to spend a few moments with his erstwhile Cabinet chum.

And it’s just as hard-hitting as you imagined it was going to be, if this sneak preview is anything to go by (and it surely is).

For those wondering what sort of hard-hitting questions Nadine Dorries will put to Boris Johnson in their interview tonight, here’s the latest clip put out by Talk TV. pic.twitter.com/pEO93desMj — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 3, 2023

Extraordinary scenes!

Not that it was entirely devoid of insight. Well, we say insight, more accurately it was confirming everything you already knew about Johnson.

writing coming before constituency work a bit of a tell there — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) February 3, 2023

Only Boris Johnson could be asked a softball question like “What’s it like to spend more time with your kids?” & still answer in a shifty & evasive way like he’s just been asked why he was spotted exiting a Moscow brothel at 3am with two briefcases. — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 3, 2023

Spending more time with his children, he’s been in India, Ukraine & US in the last 2 months! — capellarec (@Capellarec) February 3, 2023

That awkward pause at the end 👌 — jbstans | Mastodon: @[email protected] (@jbstans) February 3, 2023

He makes everything up as he goes along, almost as if it’s some sort of compulsive disorder. It’s truly bizarre — Huw Marshall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HuwMar) February 3, 2023

Be a long day seeing all of his kids……. — Doorbundle (@Doorbundle) February 3, 2023

In short …

this – *this* – is a meant to be a highlight tease https://t.co/czUUbCerJP — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 3, 2023

And this.

The intellectual vacuum in this studio is worryingly close to forming a singularity. https://t.co/P2rAL3lZPp — Daviemoo (@Daviemoo) February 3, 2023

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov