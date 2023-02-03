John Bercow brutally schooling Nigel Farage over Brexit is a supremely satisfying (but ultimately futile) watch

News

It’s always satisfying watching people speak truth to donuts, and here’s a classic of the genre.

It’s former Commons speaker John Bercow taking less than a minute to outline the full scale of the Brexit disaster to Nigel Farage.

His suggestion that Farage might like to open his eyes to what was happening (and who is to blame) is entirely futile, of course, but it’s no less satisfying for it. At least, we hope it isn’t.

John Bercow schools Nigel Farage on the brexit disaster. “To date brexit has been a grotesque blunder… but Nigel wants to blame someone else… it’s nonsense on stilts… just admit people are poorer & wages are down… ” pic.twitter.com/wBk0RbrZHu — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 3, 2023

Esther McVey, there, like a referee intervening in a boxing match to stop Farage from taking further punishment (his face was so still through all of that we though his feed had broken).

Love the way Bercow gets cut off as soon as he gets to facts which the presenters don’t want because they have no idea of what they are & understand only political sloganeering which has to be bothsided for “balance” and to avoid research that would take away from make-up time — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) February 3, 2023

Amazing how nigel has to be *saved* from that flow of negativity. — Paul Byrne (@byrneplan) February 3, 2023

Esther McVey: “Ok that’s enough truth, thank you” — David (@Zero_4) February 3, 2023

“nonsense on stilts” is a belter — Ben (@Bennynthejets90) February 3, 2023

Let’s hope GB News has Bercow back on again very soon.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK