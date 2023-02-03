Alan Cumming had the best response after Piers Morgan trolled him for ‘attention seeking’

Celebrity

You might have seen last week how Alan Cumming revealed he had handed back his OBE over ‘misgivings’ at ‘being associated with the toxicity of empire’.

The fabulous actor and host of the US version of The Traitors had originally accepted the award in 2009 for his services to film, theatre and the arts, and activism for LGBTQ+ rights.

But in an Instagram post on his 58th birthday, the star had this to say.

‘The Queen’s death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes. ‘Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire (OBE stands for Officer of the British Empire). ‘So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.’

Good for him.

Except not if you’re Piers Morgan, obviously, who’s been trolling Cumming since at least 2017 and had this to say.

What a pathetic, disingenuous, disloyal, attention-seeking little twerp. https://t.co/aXaDzX3Yld — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2023

While we’re still getting our head around Morgan accusing someone else of being attention seeking, have a listen to what Cumming had to say in response, because it was perfect.

“I think if you’re pissing off @piersmorgan, you’re on the right track!”#AlanCumming discussing the outrage by some over his returning his OBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) on the @MSignorile Show pic.twitter.com/gowul1vkDM — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) February 1, 2023

Boom.

‘If you’re pissing off Piers Morgan, you’re on the right track. ‘I think that lump of ignorance, if I’m pissing him off, I’m doing the right thing.’

Alan Cumming Uncensored.

Source Twitter @SXMProgress