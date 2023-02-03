Round Ups

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated February 3rd, 2023

Despite it feeling like yesterday we were sharing our last Tweets of the Week, here we are again. 25 of the best that funny Twitter has to offer, and this lot have excelled themselves.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2