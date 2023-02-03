25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

Despite it feeling like yesterday we were sharing our last Tweets of the Week, here we are again. 25 of the best that funny Twitter has to offer, and this lot have excelled themselves.

1.

Spurs have brought on a player who looks like all four Beatles. pic.twitter.com/AJpoP5zPvq — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 28, 2023

2.

When archery goes wrong pic.twitter.com/UGmYdV53YW — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 31, 2023

3.

4.

Totally loving Taylor Swift's suit, which is designed to break up her shape against the background, thereby making it difficult for German U-Boats to calculate her range, speed and direction. pic.twitter.com/qBBGoOLLg4 — Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) February 1, 2023

5.

Angel: so what are these? God: these are the vegetables. They contain lots of nutrients and vitamins the humans will need Angel: wow this one tastes amazing and you can do so much with it God: that’s a potato Angel: it must be really good for you then God: lol…no — Greg One Leg (@Greg_1_Leg) January 27, 2023

6.

40% of Americans: I don’t believe the science behind climate change. Same 40% of Americans: According to a groundhog we will have six more weeks of winter. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 2, 2023

7.

some personal news: excited to announce my new job as food and beverage assistant at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium starting the 29th May and ending on the 30th May 🥰 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 2, 2023

8.

My phone Bluetooth just connected to a headphone I lost about four years ago, feel like I might be in the start of the shittiest ghost story of all time — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 30, 2023

9.

every time I feel bad about how I look in an iPhone photo I remind myself what these cameras do to my girl the moon — rachel wilkerson miller (@the_rewm) January 31, 2023

10.

I only just noticed that my Easter Island pen pot looks like Bill Nighy. pic.twitter.com/p1tMkERjNo — Paul (@SplashMan) January 31, 2023

11.

I just read that 4,153,237 people got married last year. Maybe it’s the math teacher in me, but shouldn’t that be an even number? — Ryan Kennedy (@RyanKennedy_22) January 27, 2023

12.