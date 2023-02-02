Entertainment

This 38 second Peppa Pig clip is just the content we needed right now

Poke Staff. Updated February 2nd, 2023

If we never watch an episode of Peppa Pig again then it won’t be too soon.

And yet … and yet … we’ll always make an exception for this particular 38 second clip which has just gone wildly viral after a request went out on Twitter for funny moments from animated TV shows.

Very funny and wholly, painfully, relatable.

Although, as you might already know, not everyone appreciates the Peppa Pig oeuvre.

