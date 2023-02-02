This 38 second Peppa Pig clip is just the content we needed right now

Entertainment

If we never watch an episode of Peppa Pig again then it won’t be too soon.

And yet … and yet … we’ll always make an exception for this particular 38 second clip which has just gone wildly viral after a request went out on Twitter for funny moments from animated TV shows.

Idc how often I watch it, Ima holler every single time. Peppa was HEATED 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uC8soek1ST https://t.co/wDnIVkYGjR — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 26, 2023

Very funny and wholly, painfully, relatable.

The way Pepper clicked “End Call”!! — JEFFY (@_pbandjeffy) January 27, 2023

She MEANT it. — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 27, 2023

Peppa was not playin 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ♡♥MoëtheMuse ♡♥ 💫 (@MoetheMuse) January 26, 2023

Although, as you might already know, not everyone appreciates the Peppa Pig oeuvre.

Source Twitter @TheLexGabrielle