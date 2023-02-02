This fabulous 38 seconds of Peppa Pig is the most relatable thing you’ll see today
If we never watch an episode of Peppa Pig again then it won’t be too soon.
And yet … and yet … we’ll always make an exception for this particular 38 second clip which has just gone wildly viral after a request went out on Twitter for funny moments from animated TV shows.
Idc how often I watch it, Ima holler every single time. Peppa was HEATED 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uC8soek1ST https://t.co/wDnIVkYGjR
— AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 26, 2023
Very funny and wholly, painfully, relatable.
The way Pepper clicked “End Call”!!
— JEFFY (@_pbandjeffy) January 27, 2023
She MEANT it.
— AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 27, 2023
Peppa was not playin 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— ♡♥MoëtheMuse ♡♥ 💫 (@MoetheMuse) January 26, 2023
Although, as you might already know, not everyone appreciates the Peppa Pig oeuvre.
Source Twitter @TheLexGabrielle