This guy’s outrageous Tinder demands got just the responses they deserved

Today’s snapshot from the world of Tinder comes courtesy of littlebigbitch1 over on Reddit.

They shared this particular guy’s demands which they thought, to put it mildly, might be slightly overreaching themselves.

‘This man is a 3/10 on a good day i promise you. What gives men the confidence i have to know,’ said littlebigbitch1.

It was so bad, in fact, that some people thought it must be some deliberate trolling. But most people, well, most people thought this …

‘Well good luck finding that with only 8% body fat 🤣🤣🤣🤣.’

These-Process-7331 ‘With this profile I must assume they are always having *checks notes* “seggz.”‘

ReadingFromTheShittr ‘Oh yeah for sure, women can’t get enough of him.’

littlebigbitch1 “Mia Khalifa baby face or British milf body type” I’m begging please put the pornography down and pick up a fucking hobby.’

EuinHydra ‘8% bf😭 bro wants to date a skeleton.’

Ket_Cz

Source Reddit u/littlebigbitch1 Image Unsplash Yogas Design