Ted Cruz gave Texans cold-weather advice and everybody made the same joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2023

Back in 2021, Senator Ted Cruz took off to Cancun, Mexico, as Texas was battered by snowstorms and suffering power outages. He claimed he was just accompanying his family and had every intention of flying straight back to the US.

Unfortunately, Texas is currently experiencing those same dreadful conditions again – he’s still their senator.

In weather news, more than 300,000 Texas homes have lost power, as temperatures in some parts of the state dip below those in Alaska.

Ted Cruz decided to share some cold-weather advice.

It’s good advice. It was also Twitter’s cue to roast the senator about his Cancun trip all over again.

This probably hits the nail on the head.

Source Ted Cruz Image Ken Klippenstein