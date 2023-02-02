Ted Cruz gave Texans cold-weather advice and everybody made the same joke

News

Back in 2021, Senator Ted Cruz took off to Cancun, Mexico, as Texas was battered by snowstorms and suffering power outages. He claimed he was just accompanying his family and had every intention of flying straight back to the US.

Ted Cruz blaming the women in his life feels very on brand pic.twitter.com/zDfpEKYgWj — Rachel Curley (@rachEcurley) February 18, 2021

from Sure GIFs via Gfycat

Unfortunately, Texas is currently experiencing those same dreadful conditions again – he’s still their senator.

In weather news, more than 300,000 Texas homes have lost power, as temperatures in some parts of the state dip below those in Alaska.

Ted Cruz decided to share some cold-weather advice.

It’s good advice. It was also Twitter’s cue to roast the senator about his Cancun trip all over again.

1.

We hope this hasn't impacted any travel to Cancun https://t.co/itlgkRJYOQ — Texas Signal (@TexasSignal) February 1, 2023

2.

By "most Texans" he means everyone but him….he's somewhere warm enjoying a "preplanned" family vacation. — Bill Ingram (@TheRocketGuy) February 1, 2023

3.

Hey Ted–it's freezing in Texas. Shouldn't you be at the Cancun Ritz? Don't leave the dog home alone this time! pic.twitter.com/valQvHnMFQ — suzanne😎🇪🇸🌊🐙🦜🏰 (@enigmaticbeach) February 1, 2023

4.

“Also, I’m holding a raffle for two free tickets to Cancun. only $150 per chance. Proceeds go to my campaign fund”… — Tom Quigley (@TQSideways) February 1, 2023

5.

This message is brought to you by Cancun Weatherman @tedcruz https://t.co/mFcaPMqM97 — Zullo (@ZulloWarrior) February 1, 2023

6.

While you’re on the way to the airport in search of a warm island resort be careful of the roads out there Senator! — Anne L. (@anneL5694) February 1, 2023

7.

So what are you doing about the Texas grid??? #CancunCruz pic.twitter.com/htbtb5RNm4 — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) February 1, 2023

8.

Been that way all week, but thanks for catching up to current events in the state you represent. — Remington (@Hawkered) February 1, 2023

9.

Tweeted from my iPhone.

Location data: Cancun, Mexico …Ted Cruz, probably. — Pongid Pundit (@PongidP) February 1, 2023

10.

…but you should all be delighted that my hotel room is right on the beach and it 80 degrees and sunny. — Jim Bradley (@JimBradley982) February 1, 2023

11.

You’re Tweeting from Cancun, right ? — Floridaman (@mcford77) February 1, 2023

This probably hits the nail on the head.

The intern who posted this really didn't think things through https://t.co/E9PsbK4KAe — Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) February 1, 2023

READ MORE

Someone sent a mariachi band to troll Ted Cruz after his mini-break in Mexico – the 5 hottest takes

Source Ted Cruz Image Ken Klippenstein