Rosie Holt shines a savage satirical spotlight on the government’s gripe with slow-walking protesters

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 2nd, 2023

The government’s Public Order Bill is set to lay waste to the right to protest in the UK. Home Secretary Suella Braverman took time out from her busy schedule of fantasising about deporting people to Rwanda and being publicly owned by Yvette Cooper to explain why she thinks the bill is necessary.

‘Blocking motorways and slow-walking in our roads, these selfish protesters take up thousands of hours of police resource.’

While that sounds like satire, it lacked a certain something – and Rosie Holt stepped up to show how to do it properly.

So much police time is wasted on slow-walking, trying to overtake the slow-walking with quicker walking, trying to walk towards the slow-walking with more slow-walking to counter-balance the slow-walking.

If only Suella had put it that way, we’d all have understood.

Tom Nicholls said what a lot of people were thinking.

If you enjoy Rosie’s videos, you can support her work here or even in person.

