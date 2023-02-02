Rosie Holt shines a savage satirical spotlight on the government’s gripe with slow-walking protesters

Entertainment

The government’s Public Order Bill is set to lay waste to the right to protest in the UK. Home Secretary Suella Braverman took time out from her busy schedule of fantasising about deporting people to Rwanda and being publicly owned by Yvette Cooper to explain why she thinks the bill is necessary.

"These selfish protesters take up thousands of hours of police resource." Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman on why the Public Order Bill is essential ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XhLueNNLBY — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) January 30, 2023

‘Blocking motorways and slow-walking in our roads, these selfish protesters take up thousands of hours of police resource.’

While that sounds like satire, it lacked a certain something – and Rosie Holt stepped up to show how to do it properly.

MP warns against the dangers of “slow walking” protesters. Really important video on the Public Order Bill 👇 pic.twitter.com/t74VoTxwDb — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 2, 2023

So much police time is wasted on slow-walking, trying to overtake the slow-walking with quicker walking, trying to walk towards the slow-walking with more slow-walking to counter-balance the slow-walking.

If only Suella had put it that way, we’d all have understood.

Rosie should be the next PM. She makes Nadine look like a Labour MP. https://t.co/Oycy0qk5IV — Tom Lakatos ☮🇺🇦 (@lakatos_tom) February 2, 2023

Spot on as always 👌 https://t.co/5XbWRsLamS — Ian Hamilton (@IanHami13342124) February 2, 2023

As someone who is 6' 8", I support this initiative, or having walking speed lanes on pavements, or banning people below a certain height from walking in public, or forcing them to have leg extensions… — Mik_La Cuneta_Woolley (@MikNoEorC) February 2, 2023

How are you able to keep a straight face when doing what you do? I just laugh…🙃 — 🏳️‍🌈 Isaac Dix🏳️‍🌈 (@86Shyguy) February 2, 2023

Tom Nicholls said what a lot of people were thinking.

Problem is, I can no longer work out what is ridiculous parody and ACTUAL GOVERNMENT POLICY. https://t.co/CbNbN02CqV — Tom Nicholls (@PhotoInsomniac) February 2, 2023

If you enjoy Rosie’s videos, you can support her work here or even in person.

Please come see me on tour THANK YOU x https://t.co/vNhRMEJh9x learn about why our government is great and right — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 2, 2023

READ MORE

Rosie Holt’s parody MP hilariously hit the Zahawi tax row nail on the head

Source Rosie Holt Image Screengrab